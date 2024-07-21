Can Fungicide Applications via Drones Effectively Control Soybean Foliar Diseases?

By Carol Brown, Soybean Research Information Network

Drones are becoming valuable tools in the agriculture industry. These unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, can do a number of tasks for farmers including field scouting, cover crop seeding, as well as fertilizer, herbicide and fungicide applications. But there are still some unknowns when using drone technology for these purposes.

Plant pathologist Darcy Telenko is determining the effectiveness of drone use for soybean disease management through a project funded by the Indiana Soybean Alliance. The associate professor with Purdue University Extension is conducting research on drone-applied fungicides to reduce soybean foliar diseases.

“I want to see if drones could achieve the fungicide coverage needed to manage or mitigate diseases including frogeye leaf spot, Septoria brown spot and Cercospora leaf blight,” Telenko explains. “We are comparing drone application rates to traditional on-the-ground fungicide applications for best efficacy.”

Telenko is applying fungicide at two rates, 2 and 5 gallons per acre, with the UAV to soybean research plots at three Purdue University research farms.… Continue reading