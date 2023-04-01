Can Root-Knot Nematodes be a Problem in Ohio?

By Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-7

Dr. Travis Faske, prestigious nematologist from University of Arkansas, will visit the Department of Plant Pathology at Ohio State University and give a seminar titled: “Root-Knot Nematodes in Soybean: New Challenges from Old Pests”.

Several species of root-knot nematode (Meloidogyne spp.) can infect and reproduce on soybean in the U.S. The southern root-knot nematode, M. incognita, is the most widespread species and therefore causes the greatest total damage to soybean production in the southern U.S. Because of changes in crop production practices recent years this pest seems to be more problematic. This seminar will cover the distribution and impact of the southern root-knot nematode on soybean and challenges with the use of host plant resistance, crop rotation, and seed-and soil-applied nematicides to mitigate yield losses.

The Department of Plant Pathology welcomes everyone to attend Dr. Travis Faske's seminar in person or via Zoom.