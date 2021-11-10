Can soybeans trade back to $13 or will they continue to slide lower?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last Tuesday January beans closed at their highest value since the October USDA report. Then the market dropped 50 cents in three days to end the week at the same value it traded a day after the October USDA report.

Can beans rally?

There are several factors that make a bean rally difficult right now. One, harvest reports suggest the U.S. bean crop is bigger than previously estimated. The Brazilian crop was planted quickly with adequate moisture. Combine that with large acres expected to be grown there and the trade suspects U.S. beans will have a lot of upcoming competition from the southern hemisphere by Valentine’s Day.

On the other hand, crushers are making healthy margins, which should keep a strong bid under the market and be a positive for beans. Also, Friday the USDA released their 10-year long term projection report that showed only a modest increase of 300,000 bean acres estimated to be planted next spring.