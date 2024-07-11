Can weather switch the bearish trend?

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Success at last! Last month after weeks of stewing over my loss of not finding a special cutting board and a carrot peeler, I decided to give the search effort one final feeble attempt at success. Cindy’s famous words when I would inform her, I had lost something, “Where did you last have it?”

I would then reply, “If I knew where I last had it, I would walk there, and it would no longer be lost.” Have you had that same conversation? This final search effort lasted less than 30 seconds as I found the cutting board hiding in a cupboard AND the carrot peeler misplaced in a drawer which did not make sense. I laughed out loud at my welcomed discoveries. Just remember to enjoy your efforts when the lost becomes found at your home or farm shop.

The June 28 USDA repot day was bearish for corn producers as prices fell sharply that day, down 15 cents.… Continue reading