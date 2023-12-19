Capturing the carry in the corn market

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The market continues to watch Brazil’s weather. Mato Grosso and northeastern Brazil are reporting hot and dry conditions. This area produces 40% of Brazil’s corn and could mean reduced yields. However, the most crucial reproductive development stage begins next week and lasts for nearly a month.

On the flip side, southern Brazil, which was dry last year, has received a lot of rain this year. The Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Parana regions, where nearly 40% of Brazil’s beans are grown, just finished planting. If favorable weather conditions continue, harvest yields should be good.

Market Action — Capturing carry in the corn market

I built grain bins 15 years ago to store my entire corn crop during harvest for several reasons:

I did not want to wait in line during harvest at the local elevator or processor.

Local basis bids tend to be lowest during harvest, and I can usually increase my profits by holding grain and setting basis later in the year when local demand is higher.