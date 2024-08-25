CARB concerns

In August, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) unveiled proposed modifications to its Low Carbon Fuel Standard, initiating a 15-day public comment period. The American Soybean Association is actively reviewing the proposal, which, at first glance, appears to pose significant challenges for soy-based biofuels.

Established in 2009, CARB’s LCFS is a cornerstone of California’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants. The LCFS program, implemented in 2011, sets carbon intensity benchmarks for fuels, rewarding those with lower emissions and penalizing those above the benchmark.

The CARB proposal introduces revisions including:

Capping soybean oil use: CARB proposes a 20% cap on the use of vegetable oils, including soy and canola, on a company-wide basis. Biofuels exceeding this cap would be classified as fossil fuels. While CARB hinted at such a cap last year, it was not included in previous proposals or workshops. CARB’s rationale is to prevent the LCFS from incentivizing increased production of vegetable oil-based biodiesel solely to meet California’s demand.… Continue reading