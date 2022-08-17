Carbon: A new source of income for grazers?

By Mike Estadt, Ohio State University Extension Educator, Pickaway County

Open any farm publication, print or digital, and one is likely to see articles related to carbon markets. There are several active companies in the agricultural sector recruiting farmers and landowners to enroll into a carbon credit programs. This proliferation of markets has been due to several factors, but in part it is largely due to the increasing amount of attention by world governments and corporations related to the magnitude of climate change impacts attributed to atmospheric greenhouse gases.

The purpose of this article is to briefly explain why these markets exist, what opportunities grazers and livestock producers may want to give future consideration to and provide you with some additional information that may help one make an informed decision. A key point to be made is that these are voluntary carbon programs, and each farm and ranch is unique as to how it may use a grazing management system or other conservation programs to be eligible for these carbon markets.