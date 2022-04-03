Cardington FFA members visit Chicago

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

The Cardington FFA Chapter sent 44 students and 14 chaperones on a three-day, cultural immersion experience to Chicago this past March.

“The main purpose of the trip was to let students see and experience things that they wouldn’t have the opportunity to do otherwise. For a lot of them, this is their first cultural experience outside of central Ohio,” said Erin Wollett, Cardington-Lincoln agriscience educator and FFA advisor.

The group began their trip with a stop at the Albanese Candy Factory en route to Chicago followed by a show by the Blue Man Group. They spent much of the next day seeing many famous landmarks in downtown Chicago.

While exploring the downtown area, the group visited the Willis Tower, China Town, WhirlyBall, the John Hancock Center and Lake Michigan. After a full day of sightseeing and tours, they had the opportunity to visit the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences and learn about urban agriculture. … Continue reading