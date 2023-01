Cargill has some upcoming marketing meetings including an update on the Sidney expansion, market outlook, Marketing 201, and RegenConnect.

The meetings will be: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Romer's Catering 1100 S Main St. Celina and Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Young's Jersey Dairy Conference Center 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd Yellow Springs. RSVP by Jan. 30 by calling 937-419-7149.