By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

In recent weeks, the U.S. dollar has moved to its highest value in 20 years because of worldwide recession concerns and the belief the U.S. economy will likely weather the storm the best moving forward.

A strong U.S. dollar makes exporting commodities more expensive, so in the last few weeks traders exited some of their long positions in many commodities.

If Ukraine grain remains unable to be exported long term, the global corn and wheat supply will be limited and prices will need to rally to ration demand. If trade routes open, then prices have further downside potential.

Weather over the next two weeks in the U.S. will be a major factor for yield potential.

Carry vs. inverse

In most years the corn crop is in a carry. Market carry is when the nearby futures contract is LOWER than a later one. Basically, a carry signals the market has plenty of supply available and is paying someone to hold grain until later.