Case IH expands options with for small- and mid-sized operations

Narrow operating windows make maximizing productivity essential during planting and harvest, regardless of farm size. That’s why Case IH has purposefully designed its latest models of the Early Riser planter, Early Riser 2120, and Axial-Flow combine, Axial-Flow 160 series, to ensure peak performance for all producers. Both equipment solutions deliver advanced technology to small- and mid-scale operations at a price point that makes sense for their operation.

“Farmers shouldn’t have to over-buy or retrofit equipment to get something that works for their operation,” said David Brennan, planter marketing manager at Case IH. “The Early Riser has been a rockstar since its introduction delivering early, uniform emergence. These new planter models will deliver on the Early Riser name, with a smaller package for farms that need it.”

Brennan explains that the unmatched accuracy found through the Early Riser 2120 delivers rapid, consistent emergence and improves productivity for the operation. Plus, the Early Riser 2120 is driven by flexibility.… Continue reading