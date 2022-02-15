Case IH Introduces Precision Disk 550 Series air drill

Complete with greater tank capacity, a superior parallel-link row unit and new productivity-enhancing features, the Precision Disk 550 air drill is designed to boost yield potential in a variety of crops and tillage practices. Available to order for spring 2023, the new model will help producers get the most out of every seed.

“We continue to hear from growers — they need added capacity to get more seeding done in a day,” said Trent Nowosad, Case IH marketing manager for seeding equipment. “Case IH engineered the Precision Disk 550 air drill to meet this demand, with agronomically designed features to boost producers’ bottom lines.”

Built on Agronomic Design principles, the Precision Disk 550 series row unit maintains an industry-leading parallel-link design with new features and enhancements to boost performance. A new closing system with indexable angle adjustments delivers effective seed trench closing, no matter the conditions — from conventional to no-till. Angle adjustments are simple, with indexed settings from 0 to 13 degrees to match your fields.