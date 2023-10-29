Catering to the high-end beef market

By Matt Reese

The economy is tough for many consumers right now as costs at the grocery store — and pretty much everywhere else — have spiked. For many families, low-cost options for protein have become a necessity for day-to-day menu options, which can be a challenge for comparatively high-priced beef.

Even with the current economic woes at the grocery store, though, it is hard to beat a delicious steak for special occasions, no matter what the price. Some high-end consumers feel this is especially true of melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu beef sold under the Sakura brand (which means cherry blossom in Japanese) and raised at Thistlegate Farms in Delaware County.

“The demand for premium quality beef has gone up while the overall usage of beef has gone down. A lot of people in the industry talk about chicken versus beef. Every little kid loves chicken nuggets and the demand for that has skyrocketed,” said Charlie Reffitt, president of Hondros Farms.… Continue reading