Cattlemen youth awarded for a successful 2024-25 BEST season

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) program wrapped up the 2024-2025 BEST season on May 3 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus at an awards banquet attended by over 700 participants and their families. Over 350 BEST exhibitors were awarded for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts and more.

This year’s BEST program featured nine weekends of sanctioned shows held throughout the state. Over 700 youth participants showed 1,000 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.

This year’s sponsoring partners were Ag-Pro Companies, Bob Evans Farms, Diamond T Land and Cattle Co., Dickson Cattle Co., Robbins Show Steers, Performance Training Solutions, M.H. EBY, Inc., The Folks Printing, Jones Show Cattle, R.D. Jones Excavating, Ricer Equipment, 6R Farms, Shepard Cattle Company and Weaver Livestock.

BEST committee

The OCA BEST program is coordinated through the leadership of the BEST Committee. Serving on the BEST Committee are Chairman – Shane Riley, Fayette County; Executives – Linde Sutherly, Clark County & Lindsey Hall, Highland County; Program Coordinator Assistant – Macie Riley, Fayette County; Ben Dickson, Marion County; Rob Calaway, Meigs County; Chloe Lambert, Fayette County; Sarah Hunker, Huron County; Sally Puzacke, Tuscarawas County; Mckenzie Riley, Fayette County; Amber Shoemaker, Stark County; Cora Gillespie, Highland; and Ryan Sorensen, Montgomery County.