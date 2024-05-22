Cattlemen youth awarded for a successful BEST season

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) program celebrated 25 years with the wrap up the 2023-2024 BEST season in May at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The awards banquet was attended by over 750 participants and their families. Over 350 BEST exhibitors were awarded for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts, and more.

This year’s BEST program featured eight weekends of sanctioned shows held throughout the state. Over 700 youth participants showed 1,000 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.

This year’s sponsoring partners were Robbins Show Steers, Ag-Pro Companies, Bob Evans Farms, Diamond T Land and Cattle Co., Dickson Cattle Co., Giulitto Trucking LLC, M.H. EBY, Inc., Performance Training Solutions, The Folks Printing, Jones Show Cattle, R.D. Jones Excavating, Ricer Equipment, 6R Farms, Shepard Cattle Company and Weaver Livestock.

The year-end BEST banquet kicked off with the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) donation.