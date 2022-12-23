Cattlemen’s Academy Calving Clinics set for new Ohio locations

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) will bring back the Cattlemen’s Academy Calving Clinics to three new locations across Ohio during the month of January. The Calving Clinics will offer members a unique, hands-on learning experience with a calving simulator and will feature discussions on bull selection and pre-natal cow and calf health from industry experts.

All calving clinics will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served first. Special thanks to Ohio Corn & Wheat for sponsoring these educational programs. The dates, locations and special guests for each clinic are as follows:

Date: Jan. 11, 2023

Location: Northwestern Jr/Sr High School – Clark County, Springfield, OH

Address: 5780 Troy Road Springfield, OH 45502

Calving Simulator: Alvaro Garcia-Guerra, PhD, DVM, assistant professor, Ohio State Department of Animal Sciences

Pre & Post Calving Cow Care: John Huston, Educator

Calf Health Care: Dr. Frank “Bimbo” Welker, Veterinarian

Dinner Sponsor: Ohio Corn & Wheat

Register here for Clark County: https://ohioca.memberclicks.net/clarkcountycalvingclinic… Continue reading