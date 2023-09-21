Cattlemen’s Academy to be held in Allen County
The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) will be hosting cattlemen from across the state to provide education on how to market their cattle and learn about incorporating implant technology. This event will be useful to those who own and operate feedlots, backgrounders, and freezer beef operations.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served first. Special thanks to Farm Credit Mid-America for sponsoring this educational program. The date, location and special guests for the clinic are as follows:
Date: September 26, 2023 @5:30 p.m.
Location: Allen County Fairgrounds
Address: 2750 Harding Hwy, Lima, OH 45804
OCA Update: OCA Staff
Marketing Your Cattle: Pat Lampert, Director of Livestock, Nexus Marketing and National Farmers Organization and Jeff Rose, Operations Manager, Nexus Marketing
Implanting: Seth Clark, Ohio Territory Manager, Merck Animal Health
Dinner Sponsor: Farm Credit Mid-America
Register here for Allen County: https://ohioca.memberclicks.net/allencountycattlemensacademy
Cattlemen’s Academy events are free for OCA members.… Continue reading