Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration and Fundraiser coming in August

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) will be hosting the annual Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration and Fundraiser on Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in a new location at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio. Beef producers and industry enthusiasts are encouraged to take a night off the farm to enjoy a good time for a great cause as cattlemen from across the state gather to raise money for beef industry youth scholarships.

“After someone attends our Gala for the first time, they put it on their calendars to make sure they can come back year after year,” said Aaron Arnett, OCF president. “There’s nothing else like it.”

The night will feature a solo, acoustic performance by RFD-TV star, David Church. Church has been featured on RFD-TV’s popular show “Midwest Country” for over seven years. His popularity around the U.S., Canada and now Europe continues to soar as he makes regular appearances on the show and tours throughout the world. … Continue reading