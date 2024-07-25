Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration Aug. 24

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) will be hosting the annual Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration and Fundraiser on Aug. 24, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in an air-conditioned building on the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware.

The Gala’s live music will feature the beef industry’s own, Dalton & Delaney. The acoustic team first met in 2022 at the National FFA Talent Program. They realized they both shared a love for music and decided to start their own duo. Dalton and Delaney are no strangers to the agriculture industry as they both grew up heavily involved in 4-H and FFA.

Delaney lives on a farm in Fairfield County where she and her family raise beef cattle and are members of the Ohio Cattlemen's Association (OCA). She has participated in the OCA BEST program for many years where she has enjoyed showing cattle, competing in the stockmanship program, and promoting the beef industry. Delaney recently completed a year of service as the 2023-2024 Ohio FFA State Vice President.