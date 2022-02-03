Cattlemen’s youth raise over $22,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) BEST Program for youth ages 8-21 years co-hosted the Celebrity Showdown at the Clark County Cattle Battle along with an online auction to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (RMHC). The Clark County Cattle Producers sponsored the event.

The Celebrity Showdown was hosted at the Champions Center in Springfield, Ohio on Jan. 28, 2022. For this event, youth were responsible for raising a minimum of $100 for the opportunity to dress up their cattle and present them to the celebrity judge. This year’s judge was Shawn Flarida, owner of Shawn Flarida Reiners, from Springfield, Ohio. Through donations from family, friends, their local community and members of OCA, youth participating in the Celebrity Showdown raised $8,334 for the show.

The team that took the lead with fundraising was HR Cattle Company with $2,025 total raised. The other teams/participants with the highest fundraising numbers were Austin Sutherly with $1500; Jordan Flax and Sophie Wilson with $1,300; Lara, Lexi and Rylan Rittenhouse with $830; Ella and Emma Grimwood with $759; and Cassidy Harris, Annabelle Harris, Eli Creech, Andrew Johnson, Annabelle Johnson, Annie Johnson and Harper Creech with $500.