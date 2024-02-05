Cattlemen’s youth raise over $28,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) BEST Program for youth ages 8-21 years co-hosted the Celebrity Showdown at the Clark County Cattle Battle along with a live auction to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (RMHC). The Clark County Cattle Producers sponsored the event.

The Celebrity Showdown was hosted at the Champions Center in Springfield, Ohio on Jan. 26, 2024. For this event, youth were responsible for raising a minimum of $100 for the opportunity to dress up their cattle and present them to the celebrity judge. This year’s judge was Lane Manning, the lead singer of the Northern Burnouts band. Through donations from family, friends, their local community and members of OCA, youth participating in the Celebrity Showdown raised $6,730 for the show.

The team that took the lead with fundraising was Team Autumn – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with $3,855 total raised. The other teams/participants with the highest fundraising numbers were Garrett Reusch with $700; Cora Monnig and Emma Helsinger with $555; Kasen Cole with $500; and Alayna Grafft with $500.