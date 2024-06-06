Cauliflower is all the rage

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

The low-carb and gluten free frenzy has pushed the cauliflower trend toward hysteria. You can find cauliflower crackers, pasta, pizza, rice, and even hot cereal (which seems like another marketing hijack since its… grain free).

In our house we like to gluten and whole grain it up, so cauliflower is typically served as a side and AS cauliflower. Peer pressure in your late 50s takes a new twist when you are following your friends’ making cauliflower a mainstay on their plates and recipes and cauliflower pictures flood your social media. Yes, I caved — not as a crazy diet idea but because they kind of, actually, looked good, and I needed some new ideas to feed the hubby. First up: pizza crust with pulverized cauliflower, egg and cheese was not too bad. I would give it a 6 as in I would make it again, but never have actually made it again.… Continue reading