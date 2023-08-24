CAUV battle in Tuscarawas County

By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

In Tuscarawas County, Ohio, the Dalton G. Bixler 2016 Trust owns nearly 68 acres that is leased to Brettenbach Wine Cellars that operates vineyards. All of the Bixler acreage was enrolled in the CAUV (Current Agricultural Use Value) program that Ohio provides for property tax purposes that farmland devoted exclusively to commercial agriculture may be valued according to its current use rather than at its “highest and best” use. The state initiated CAUV in 1973.

In 2018, the Tuscarawas County Auditor split two parcels from the 67.76 Bixler acres. One parcel referred to as the Toolshed is 3.76 acres. Another parcel of one acre is called the Warehouse. The Toolshed parcel includes a 6,000 square foot building, which acts as an event venue for wedding receptions and charitable events, and also stores and ages 40 to 60 barrels of wine. A wine press is also stored in the Toolshed, and wine processing sometimes takes place in the facility.