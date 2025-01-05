CAUV increases in 2024 will impact farmland taxes in 2025

By Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, The Ohio State University

Writing this feels like déjà vu. It feels like we’ve lived through this before and for good reason. The article I wrote a year ago about significant increases in Current Ag Use Value of farmland can be repeated almost word for word.

Again, large increases in the Current Ag Use Value (CAUV) of farmland in 2024 will result in higher property taxes for farmland owners in 2025. Of Ohio’s 88 counties, 24 will see property tax increases in 2025 due to higher CAUV. Several factors have led to this increase in ag use valuation. The average current ag use value is expected to be $1,616 per acre across all soil types (proposed final value). This compares to a value of $759 per acre in 2021 which represents an increase of 113%.

The Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) Program is a differential real estate tax assessment program for owners of farmland.… Continue reading