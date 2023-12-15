CAUV update as 2024 draws near

By Matt Reese

With nearly half of the state’s counties being reappraised this year for new tax bills in January, the tax savings, and limits, of the state’s Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) program are top of mind for Ohio agriculture as 2024 looms.

“In the time period where 41 counties are going to be undergoing their valuation updates, a lot of people are going to see a difference in their property value, so we’ve been getting of questions lately about what that might mean for them. Home values will also be seeing an increase as well,” said Leah Hetrick, Ohio Farm Bureau Director of Legal Education and Member Engagement. “There are a lot of questions because we’ve been seeing some pretty big increases in those values and that has to do with a number of factors. We understand that farmers are a little wary of what that’s going to mean for their tax bill, especially because farmland is how they make their living.… Continue reading