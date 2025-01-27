CCA exam online study course

By Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Lee Beers, CCA, Amanda Douridas, CCA, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

This online course will help those aspiring to become Certified Crop Advisers prepare for the program’s required exams. The self-paced course covers fundamental crop production concepts included in the local and International Certified Crop Adviser exam.

Key concepts in the program’s four competency areas of nutrient management, soil & water management, pest management, and crop management are covered. The course includes video instruction, example quizzes, and resource materials. The highlighted resource materials include free items such as factsheets and guides and for-sale publications available for more in-depth study.

Course instructors are seasoned Certified Crop Advisers with OSU Extension. Amanda Douridas, Madison County Ag/NR Extension Educator; Stephanie Karhoff, Field Specialist Agronomic Systems; Lee Beers, Trumbull County Ag/NR Extension Educator; and Greg LaBarge, Field Specialist Agronomic Systems serve as instructors.

Registration for the course is open now through March 31, 2025.… Continue reading