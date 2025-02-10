Celebrating 75 years of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association

By Roger A. High, OSIA/OSWP Executive Director

Late in 2024 at the Ohio State University Shisler Conference Center in Wooster, nearly 100 people were in attendance for a wonderful anniversary celebration to honor the 75th year since the creation of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and the 35th year since the start of the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program. A delicious lamb dinner was sponsored by Purebred Lamb Company and catered by Exclusively Yours, and a limited item live auction assisted in raising OSIA scholarship funds with past president Jim Percival serving as the honorary auctioneer.

Industry leaders from the past and present spoke on several different aspects of OSIA and OSWP history. Anniversary speakers included the 2023-24 OSIA president Allen Johnson, past president Susan Shultz, past executive director Jim Chakeres, and an original member of the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Bill Simmons.

As a special anniversary celebration gift for those in attendance, a 75th OSIA and 35th OSWP Anniversary Keepsake History Book was presented.… Continue reading