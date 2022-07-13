Celebrating a career of dedication to organic farming

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

In 1973, a young Dean McIlvaine was plagued by the problems caused by the energy crisis. The crisis was causing gas prices to skyrocket and fuel shortages were abundant. McIlvaine often thought about alternatives to using fossil fuel, something that would be better for the planet.

A problem solver by nature, McIlvaine has always been intrigued by possible solutions to modern day problems.

McIlvaine carried that curiosity into his adult life. In college at Grinnell University in Iowa, he studied economics and policy. McIlvaine was also exposed to organic agriculture during his time in Iowa at school.

"The idea of organic food production really resonated with me and blossomed. I tried to invoke change through politics. I had worked in Washington, D.C. for a stint, writing a proposal for organic education and research for the 1979 Farm Bill. However, I became more interested in practical applications.…