Celebrating a world of flavors

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

The 2022 theme for National Nutrition Month is Celebrate a World of Flavors. No matter the theme, most of the key messaging for National Nutrition Month stays consistent. Eat a variety of healthy foods from all the food groups, read nutrition facts, create grocery store lists, make healthful choices in dining out and seek credible nutrition advise from a registered dietitian, yada, yada, yada. These messages are nothing new in the 35-plus years I’ve been promoting nutrition. This year’s theme brought out a few new appealing ones relating to the cultures and flavors around the world.

Try new flavors and food from around the world

This might entail a little work for most of us. It means getting out of your home-on-the-range cooking skills and menu planning of meat and potatoes. It means more than going to the local cantina for a margarita and some chips and salsa.… Continue reading