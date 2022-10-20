Celebrating National Co-op Month

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Celebrated by cooperatives nationwide during the month of October, National Co-op Month is an annual opportunity to raise awareness of a proven way to do business and build resilient, inclusive communities. The 2022 theme is “Co-ops Build Economic Power,” this year’s Co-op Month was chance to highlight the cooperative business model as a way to build an economy that empowers everyone.

While the benefits of cooperatives are showcased all year long, Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA) took some extra time in October to highlight the value to their members of being part of a cooperative.

"We do celebrate Co-Op Month because it is something very unique to us in our market," said Rudi Pitzer-Perry, FCMA Regional VP of Ag Lending. "Most of the other lenders out there are, of course, not cooperatives and it sets us apart as far as what we offer our customers because they are also our owners.