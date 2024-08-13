Centerra Co-op and Mercer Landmark announce strategic alliance

Centerra Co-op and Mercer Landmark have formed a strategic alliance called Lake States Alliance. This agricultural partnership will bring value to members in multiple ways while maintaining each co-op’s unique identity. Leadership teams from both co-ops will explore multiple areas where we might work together to bring new products and ideas to our members and customers alike.

Centerra Co-op serves customers in north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, western Pennsylvania and western New York. This co-op is made up of roughly 2,400 producer members and employs between 300-400 people, depending on the time of year. Centerra has 31 locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania where they provide custom agronomy services, grain merchandising, livestock nutrition, petroleum products, propane, wild bird feed, country stores and more. Centerra’s home office is in Ashland, Ohio. Centerra CEO, Jean Bratton, is excited for this opportunity.

