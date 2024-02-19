CFAES Wooster hosts Night for Young Professionals 2024

By Kelsie Mannasmith, ACELT at CFAES Wooster

The Agricultural Communicators, Educators, and Leaders of Tomorrow club (ACELT) hosted their second annual Night for Young Professionals event (NYP) at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences Wooster campus (CFAES Wooster) on Feb. 15. Professionals across the agriculture industry offered their insight about development in the workplace. The event was sponsored by the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.

Bill Bayliss, Ohio Soybean Council chairman from Logan County, wrote in a letter to the students, “The Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff is proud to sponsor this event. We want to do our part to ensure every segment of the value chain has a pipeline of driven, talented, and enthusiastic students looking to take agriculture to the next level.”

ACELT aims to connect students of the Wooster campus with valuable professional advice and tools from NYP. Students involved in the planning committee helped to develop the schedule, program, events, topics and speakers.