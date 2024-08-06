Challenging times for sawmills in Ohio

Eric Doll of Doll Lumber Company and President of the Ohio Forestry Association

By Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association

For one thing, summer adds unique challenges for different types of wood, said Eric Doll, sales manager for Doll Lumber Co. in Trumbull County and current president of the Ohio Forestry Association.

“I’ve got a lot of poplar logs right now and it’s not something people want; part of that’s the time of the year as well. White wood is not going to keep very well in the summer. It’s a product that is prime for spoilage particularly, when it’s 90 degrees out, so those hickory logs are going to dry out and split, those maple logs are going to start getting log stain on them and turn blackish, and then the logs will keep for certain amount of time but then as soon as you saw it, that speeds up the spoiling process,” Doll said.… Continue reading