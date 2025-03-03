Changes to note for the 2025 Ohio Beef Expo

The 2025 Ohio Beef Expo, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), will take place March 13 – 16 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Ohio Beef Expo exhibitors and attendees come from across the Midwest. The show features indoor and outdoor trade shows, cattle shows and sales with cattle buyers from over 20 states, junior shows, and educational events.

The Ohio Beef Expo is Ohio’s largest beef cattle event managed by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), a non-profit membership organization, representing the business interests important to farm families raising cattle. It is one of the largest events held at the Ohio Expo Center with an annual attendance of over 30,000 people with over 1,500 head of cattle exhibited.

The Ohio Beef Expo hosts the largest trade show of its kind in the Midwest, a junior market animal and heifer show with over 1,000 head of cattle exhibiting and over 600 youth competing in showmanship and judging contests.