Changing soybean trait programs in 2025

By Alyssa Essman, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Peggy Hall, and Nic Baumer, Ohio State University Extension, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2025-03

Herbicide use is likely to increase in complexity in the coming years, due in part to the EPA’s Herbicide Strategy that was finalized and published in August 2024, among other anticipated changes. One thing that has not changed is that the “label is the law,” and off-label herbicide applications come with potential liability and legal implications, along with potential damage to crops and surrounding areas.

In most instances, application cutoff dates are imposed due to increased risk of off-target movement or concerns about herbicide residues in the crop when applied after a certain growth stage. Seed suppliers often send letters this time of year reminding growers that they are also legally bound by the terms of the Technology Use Agreement (TUA) entered into with the seed supplier. A TUA contains herbicide application restrictions for the seed variety.… Continue reading