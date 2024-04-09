Changing to meet demand while maintaining quality production

By Matt Reese

In an effort to better serve area customers with top-quality beef, Murphy Farms in Clinton County diversified their offerings in some unique ways, while continuing to do what has been working for many years.

Willie Murphy and his family stay very busy on their row-crop, cattle and contract hog farm in Clinton County. Willie farms with his brother and uncle and his wife, Brooke, does the books. They put tremendous work into maximizing production and quality with all of the end products coming from their farm. In recent years, they have also worked to improve options for marketing their beef directly to customers.

The Murphys have around 60 brood cows on pasture and two feedlot buildings where they feed 220 to 250 head a year. They have sold freezer beef directly to customers for many years.

