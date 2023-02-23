Chapters celebrate National FFA Week across Ohio

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

Annually, FFA chapters across the country celebrate National FFA Week to honor the organization and its members each February.

Whether through service projects or community outreach, the celebratory week allows FFA members to raise awareness and promote the National FFA Organization, agricultural education and its prominence in building future leaders. This year, National FFA Week was celebrated from Feb. 18 through Feb. 25.

Ohio FFA had much to celebrate this year after the association reached a record-breaking 28,000 FFA members in 2022.

“With Ohio now having a record number of students, National FFA week gave us the chance to celebrate where we are now while reflecting on how far we have come since the founding of our organization,” said Hannah Saum, Ohio FFA Vice President.

With over 300 FFA chapters in Ohio, it was no surprise that the week celebrating the blue and gold was packed with excitement and fun. … Continue reading