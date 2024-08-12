Charity Steer Show raised significant funds for RMHC

The Dean’s Charity Steer Show, hosted by The Ohio State University Vice President for Agricultural Administration and College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences Dean Cathann A. Kress and held at the Ohio State Fair Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center has once again demonstrated the extraordinary generosity of Ohio’s agricultural community, surpassing its goal and raising $231,470 for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Ohio. This annual event, featuring 4-H youth partnered with celebrities, took place July 30, and was a testament to the power of community and collective effort in support of families with critically ill children.

"I'm very proud of how our community comes together to celebrate agriculture and children during the Dean's Charity Steer Show," said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. "Our 4-H youth and their livestock take a lead role, while the money raised from our supporters, teams, and donors makes a significant difference for families who need to stay near their hospitalized child during one of the most stressful times of their lives."