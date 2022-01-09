Check out the 2021 eFields Report!

By Elizabeth Hawkins and John Fulton

Now that 2021 has wrapped up, it is time to look forward and make decisions to set our farms up for success in 2022. Each year, Ohio State University Extension partners with Ohio farmers to bring local research results to you through the eFields program. The 2021 eFields Research Report highlights over 200 on-farm, field scale trials conducted across Ohio. Research topics included nutrient management, precision crop management, cover crops, technology and forages. Other information about crop production budgets, planting progress, and farm business analysis was also included. This marks the 5th anniversary of the eFields report and this edition includes special content celebrating this milestone and the contributions of our farm and industry partners.

The 2021 report is now available in both a print and e-version. To receive a printed copy, contact your local OSU Extension office or email [email protected]. The e-version can be viewed and downloaded at go.osu.edu/eFields