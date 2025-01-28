Check out the latest research results in the 2024 eFields Report

By Elizabeth Hawkins, John Fulton, Dara Barclay, Ohio State University Extension

As we look ahead to the growing season of 2025, it is time to use the lessons from 2024 to make decisions to improve our operations. 2024 can provide valuable insights into production strategies in challenging drought conditions. The economic outlook for 2025 may also have you considering how to remain profitable in the new year. The newest version of the eFields report is packed with valuable data that can help inform your big decisions this season. The 2024 eFields Research Report highlights 260 on-farm, field scale trials conducted in 42 Ohio counties. Research topics include nutrient management including nitrogen and sulfur, disease management in both corn and soybeans, drone applications, and cover crop management. The 2024 report also highlights trials conducted on certified organic crops.

The 2024 report is now available in both print and an e-version. To receive a printed copy, contact your local OSU Extension office or email [email protected]… Continue reading