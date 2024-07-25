Check Roots for Soybean Cyst Nematode: What’s Your Number?

By Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-24

Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is quietly expanding its presence in Ohio, with increasing numbers across the state. Fields affected by SCN might not show aboveground visible symptoms, but SCN females can be detected attached to soybean roots six to eight weeks after planting. We encourage Ohio soybean growers to actively manage SCN by checking roots for the presence of SCN. If you’re unsure whether you have SCN in your fields, take a walk through your fields with a shovel, digging up plants every 30 to 50 paces. Carefully remove soil from the roots (a water bucket can help) and look for SCN females. Initially white to cream, turning yellow and eventually brown, SCN females are significantly smaller than nitrogen-fixing nodules. The SCN females will eventually fill with over 200 eggs, transforming into cysts that protect the eggs and allow them to survive for several years in infested fields.… Continue reading