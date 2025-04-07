Check Your Soybean Seed Tags Before Planting!

By Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension Soybean Specialist, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2025-07

By law, seed sold in Ohio must include the percentage of germination on the seed tag along with the date tested (Figure 1). In most years, soybean seed germination is at least 90%.

Figure 1

Figure 1. Soybean seed tag showing percent germination, date tested, and other relevant information. Seed tag A shows 90% germination while seed tag B shows 85% germination.

However, given the challenging weather conditions at harvest last year, we are anticipating some seed sources to have a lower-than-normal germination percentage.

Before planting, make sure you check your seed tags for germination percentage. To calculate your seeding rate, divide your desired plant population per acre by the germination percentage (converted to decimal form). For example, if your desired plant population is 120,000 plants per acre and the germination percentage on the seed tag is 85%, divide 120,000 by 0.85.