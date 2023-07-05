Cheesecake – a super delicious food

U.S. weather continues to see odd occurrences this growing season. Here’s a perfect example. The first week of June frost warnings took place in the northern regions of Michigan while at the same time the Dakotas were experiencing temperature extremes in the 90s. In addition, Canada’s forest fires in the far eastern part of the country pushed smoke into Ohio and other states as it moved from the east to the west, a very odd movement of wind directions, resulting in air quality conditions for central Ohio to reach red levels.

Grain prices detonated, roared, and exploded into life the second week of June with continuous weather forecasts of dry conditions in expanding areas of the U.S. Midwest. Grains were sharply higher on June 16 compared to the previous week, old corn up 36 cents, new corn up 67 cents, old soybeans up 80 cents, new soybeans up $1.38, with wheat up 58 cents.… Continue reading