Childcare challenges for ag will be highlighted at FSR

By Matt Reese and the CFAES News Team

Families and farming just go together. Raising families on and around farms has incredible lifelong benefits for the parents and the children involved, but it can also create significant challenges.

The difficulties of having young children on busy, modern farms has become more of a discussion in recent years and will be a topic of note at this year’s Farm Science Review.

I can remember, when we first started selling Christmas trees on our small farm in Hancock County, the farm operation WAS the childcare. My brothers and I were all old enough to be out working on the farm helping customers and cutting trees. By the time the next generation came along, though, the farm had grown too large and busy during the sales season to accommodate young children in the same way. We had a significant challenge and learning curve to figure out how to be parents running a busy operation with a safe place for the young children.… Continue reading