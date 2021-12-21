Chinese pork tariff to increase Jan. 1

China’s most favored nation (MFN) duty on frozen pork will revert to 12% Jan. 1. The tariff had been temporarily reduced to 8% Jan. 1 of last year because the country’s domestic pork production was suffering from the effects of African swine fever. In addition to the MFN duty, U.S. pork is subject to a 25% retaliatory tariff, a response to U.S. duties on Chinese steel and aluminum imports. The National Pork Producers Council is working with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Commerce Department to remove the retaliatory tariffs on U.S. pork.… Continue reading