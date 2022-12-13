Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm

By Matt Reese

Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas.

“When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said.

After high school and college, Helt built a successful career in the health care technology sales industry, travelling, and living, all over the country. No matter where she moved, though, she always had a special place in her heart for a midwestern Christmas on a small farm.

“I had lived out of state for several years, but I missed Ohio the whole time. I came back for Thanksgiving once to visit my family and when passing by this Christmas tree farm — Old Log House Plantation — we noticed there was a for sale sign, so I started looking into it a little bit more,” Helt said. “I had always wanted to come back to Ohio and this gave me the perfect opportunity to get back.”… Continue reading