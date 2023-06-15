The Fairfield County 4-H Christmas in July Craft and Vendor Show will be held July 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fairfield County Fairgrounds in Lancaster.

The event will have 140 vendors this year in three buildings on the grounds. The event includes food from the Clearcreek Showmen 4-H Club, Perry's Ice Cream courtesy of Oakland Grocery, search dog demonstrations, Santa with Santa's Workshop (crafts for kids), gift basket drawings, a DJ with 4-H camp style line dancing, and The Showmen's Closet, which is a resale pop-up shop for fair show clothes. There will also be a silent auction of decorated garlands from the some of the clubs.