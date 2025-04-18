Chronic Wasting Disease update

Two dozen white-tailed deer taken during the 2024-25 hunting season tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW), out of a total 5,783 deer that were tested. Twenty-three deer were taken by hunters in Allen, Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties. For the first time, a deer harvested by a hunter in Morrow County also tested positive for CWD.

CWD is a neurological disease that is fatal to white-tailed deer and other similar species, including mule deer, elk, and moose. Once an animal is infected, there is no cure for CWD. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans. Find more information on CWD at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Burning restrictions underway

The Ohio Division of Forestry is urging Ohioans to follow the state’s outdoor burning regulations and to take precautions if they plan to burn debris this spring.… Continue reading