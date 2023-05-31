Circleville-PRCTC FFA joins Ohio’s record-breaking numbers

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

Circleville High School opened its classroom doors for agriculture education and FFA for the first time on Aug. 18, 2022. Despite the prominence of agriculture in the area, Circleville’s graduating class of 2023 will be the first group of students to be members of the Circleville-PRCTC FFA chapter.

Out of the five public high schools in Pickaway County, Circleville High School was the only one without an agriculture education and FFA program. When the opportunity arose to bring an agriculture education program and FFA chapter to Circleville High School, agricultural educator and FFA adviser Megan Moorman took it.

"All students are consumers and need to understand where their food comes from," Moorman said. "Agriculture is the No. 1 industry and employer in Pickaway County, the state of Ohio and in the United States, so chances are, students are going to get a job related to agriculture or have some connection to it, whether they realize it or not."