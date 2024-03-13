Clark County rallies around tornado victims

By Matt Reese

Severe weather moved through central Ohio early in the morning of Feb. 28, 2024, causing significant damage in several parts of rural Ohio and the Columbus area.

With maximum wind speeds ranging from 75 miles per hour to 130 miles per hour, the National Weather Service reported several tornadoes touching down, including two EF2 tornadoes and damaging straight line winds. Some of the worst damage was in Clark and Madison, Franklin, and Licking counties. In Clark and Madison counties, homes and barns were severely damaged on the tornado’s path over 19 miles. Communities have been at work since addressing the damage and cleaning up debris before spring planting begins.

Melissa Tuttle is the Clark County Farm Bureau president and has been proud of how the community has responded.

"The tornado was a half mile wide and it came through from around 4:45 in the morning to 5:00. It's amazing that we had no fatalities, but we did have a lot of devastation and many people lost their homes in the rural community.